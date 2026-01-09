As the Golden State Warriors continue their eight-game homestand with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, discussion around the future of veteran forward Draymond Green has resurfaced amid a stretch of on-court success paired with off-court turbulence.

The Warriors enter Friday’s contest at 20–18, but recent drama involving Green has reopened internal and leaguewide questions about whether a trade scenario — once considered unthinkable — could eventually be explored. ESPN reporter Anthony Slater addressed the topic during a recent episode of The Hoop Collective.

“To me Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler’s futures, in my opinion, seem very secure with the Warriors and while Draymond Green, I would very heavily predict he remains here past the trade deadline. To me, considering the trades that could or couldn’t be made and some of the building blocks needed and his play recently compared to the two mega stars on the team, is a little bit more in question. Obviously you mix in some of the ejections, the storming off the bench, the stuff with Steve Kerr.”

Slater added context to Green’s recent volatility.

“He has had a little bit of a roller coaster that I think has settled a bit. Partly because typically with Draymond, it’s a little bit of like a boiling over an explosion, and then a resettling.”

Green’s past few weeks have included multiple flashpoints. He was involved in a heated exchange with head coach Steve Kerr, which resulted in Green being sent to the locker room early. Days later, he was ejected from a game against the Utah Jazz after berating an official. The incident marked the 24th ejection of his career and his second in an eight-game span.

Warriors weigh Draymond Green’s role amid emerging trade questions

Despite the turmoil, Green has remained a regular fixture in the rotation. The 35-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.8% from three-point range across 31 appearances, logging 27 minutes per contest.

Green is also tied to the Warriors financially in a meaningful way. He is in the second season of a four-year, $100 million contract and is earning approximately $25.8 million this season. The deal includes a player option for the 2026–27 campaign worth $27.6 million, giving Green control over his immediate future beyond this season and adding complexity to any potential trade considerations.

On the floor, Golden State has continued to grind through the Western Conference. During Wednesday’s 120–113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Green delivered one of his more productive outings of the season, finishing with 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 5-for-12 from the field and 3-for-8 from three in 29 minutes.

For now, league insiders continue to expect Green to remain with the Warriors beyond the trade deadline. Still, the combination of recurring disciplinary issues, salary structure and roster-building pressure has made conversations surrounding his future more realistic than in previous seasons, even as Golden State pushes to stay competitive in a crowded conference.