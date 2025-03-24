TCU women's basketball has had massive success with Hailey Van Lith. For starters, they won the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament. Then, Van Lith helped TCU women's basketball reach its first-ever Sweet 16.

They took down Louisville in a rematch against her former school. Regardless of that game, there's a different approach she has had this season. It's all thanks to one man, the late and great, Kobe Bryant.

“It started with Kobe [Bryant],” Van Lith said via Nicky Girimonte on X (formerly Twitter). “He planted that seed in me and I didn't know it at the time. It's the essence of life and it's basically been some of my career is, how can I enjoy this journey?”

After bouncing from Louisville to LSU, there wasn't much success. The fit between her and Angel Reese was uncomfortable. It was one that head coach Kim Mulkey made very known.

It wasn't that the two players didn't like each other. Their respective games weren't the most compatible with one another. As Reese declared for the draft, Van Lith transferred to TCU women's basketball for one final time.

What did Hailey Van Lith do to TCU women's basketball?

She elevated the program and the university to new heights from a basketball perspective. Although they made the Sweet 16, it was the first time that a men's or women's program made it that far.

Considering this was her first and only season in Dallas, that is beyond impressive. Not to mention, TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell gave Van Lith some praise.

He mentioned her competitiveness, experience, but how good of a teammate she is. While she's been the target of criticism for transferring, the proof is in the pudding.

They've made quick work of the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. As Bryant said in the NBA Finals, “job's not finished.” Safe to say that will be Van Lith's mentality too.

The Horned Frogs will take on Notre Dame in the Sweet 16. The experienced guard will take on the rising underclassman in Hannah Hildalgo.

This matchup alone should pique plenty of interest. Both are undersized guards who play with a massive chip on their shoulders. Van Lith will hope to keep making history for the Horned Frogs later in the tournament.

Regardless of her team's success, many WNBA teams will have her on their radar before April and can target her as their franchise's next player.