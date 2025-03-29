Hailey Van Lith showed out in the TCU Horned Frogs' Sweet 16 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

In 39 minutes of action, she finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She shot 10-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

This proved to be crucial as the Horned Frogs beat the Fighting Irish 71-62 to advance to the Elite 8. It also showed Van Lith was more than up to the task of facing two of the best guards in the country in Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

Van Lith reflected on facing both star guards after the game. She noted it helps her create a goal for herself to have the upper hand in the matchup.

“When I play another really good guard, my goal of the game is to win that battle. Whatever guard I'm going up against, I want to win that battle against that guard. Really good job all year of winning most of the battles against the other elite guards that I play. So it's not necessarily personal or anything, but my goal is to go out there and play better than their best point anything,” Van Lith said at the 2:30 mark.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith, TCU

It took a lot for Hailey Van Lith and the TCU Horned Frogs to knock off the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish had a 52-51 lead going into the fourth quarter. That is where the Horned Frogs woke up, outscoring their opponents 20-10 in the last 10 minutes to take all the momentum and not look back.

Aside from Van Lith, Sedona Prince finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Madison Connor came next with 13 points while Agnes Emma-Nnopu provided seven points and seven rebounds.

TCU improved to a 34-3 overall record, having gone 16-2 in Big Ten Play. They average 77.5 points on 48% shooting overall and 38% from downtown. As a result, they take down opponents by a solid margin of 19.9 points per game.

The 2-seed Horned Frogs will prepare for their next matchup in the Elite 8. They face the 1-seed Texas Longhorns on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.