The TCU women's basketball program is continuing to thrive. Head coach Mark Campbell has had a crazy first season with the Horned Frogs. He has helped the program reach its first-ever Elite Eight.

With the help of Hailey Van Lith, the two have been a perfect pairing. Not to mention, Campbell dropped an honest Van Lith admission regarding her mentality and her play.

More of that was reflected during Saturday's win against Notre Dame. Following the game, Campbell explained how he thought the game would go down.

“That game was unbelievable,” Campbell said via Melissa Triebwasser of DCTF. “That's what March Madness is all about. I will take this trio against anybody in college basketball. They're so stinking resilient and keep finding ways to win.”

That is a bold statement considering the state of college basketball. Teams like UCLA, UConn, and South Carolina are still at the top. However, after JuJu Watkins brutally tore her ACL, there's a clearer path.

Furthermore, Van Lith is one of the most experienced players in college basketball. Not to mention, she has helped Louisville, LSU, and now TCU women's basketball reach the Elite Eight.

TCU women's basketball has Mark Campbell hyped

In his first season, the Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season, along with the conference championship. As a result, it put the basketball world on notice.

However, they didn't end up with a one seed. TCU women's basketball was slapped with a two seed. It didn't waver their confidence in the slightest.

Actually, it made them more competitive and wanting to prove everyone wrong. They were quite balanced throughout the season. Most notably, the Horned Frogs had the second-highest offensive rating in the country.

Defeating Notre Dame is no easy task as well. They have one of the best up-and-coming stars in Hannah Hildalgo. After an All-American season in 2024, she followed it up with another.

Not to mention, Hildalgo led the nation in steals during her freshman season. It regressed, with an amazing 3.7 steals per game. Regardless, TCU women's basketball gave the Fighting Irish a true dogfight.

They will play another in-state school, the Texas longhorns on Monday in the Elite Eight. After a monumental victory against Notre Dame, the confidence is likely at an all-time high.

Furthermore, they have experience on their side and have one of the top coaches in the sport, to go along with it. Monday's matchup could add more history if the Horned Frogs de-Horn Texas women's basketball.