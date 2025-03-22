A reunion will be in the works when TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith faces her former team, the Louisville Cardinals, in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Van Lith spent most of her collegiate career with the Cardinals from 2020 to 2023. In 101 appearances, she averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She led the program to two Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2023, as well as a Final Four in 2022.

Following Friday's win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the first round, a reporter asked Van Lith about facing Louisville again. She downplayed the implications, focusing on continuing the season with her current team.

“Asked about potentially facing Louisville again on Sunday, Hailey Van Lith says she's just happy to be playing another game,” team reporter Steven Johnson tweeted.

How Hailey Van Lith, TCU played against FDU

Facing the Louisville Cardinals will bring back memories for Hailey Van Lith, considering her success there. However, she is focused on leading the TCU Horned Frogs to glory this year in the NCAA Tournament.

Van Lith and the Horned Frogs blew out the FDU Knights 73-51 on Friday. The game was initially close as the Knights led 17-14 after the first quarter, but TCU responded with a 21-10 performance in the second quarter. The momentum stayed in favor of the Horned Frogs, who played well on both sides of the ball to keep FDU at bay.

Madison Connor led the way with numbers of 23 points, six rebounds and two assists. She shot 9-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Sedona Prince came next with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Van Lith put up 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The 2-seed Horned Frogs will prepare for their next matchup in the second round. They face the 7-seed Louisville Cardinals, who beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 63-58 on Friday, on March 23.