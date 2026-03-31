In 2026, there will be no shortage of Zendaya-led movies, from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars her fiancé, Tom Holland. She will also be in Dune: Part Three to close out the year.

Plus, she is currently promoting A24's The Drama, which stars Robert Pattinson. So, in an effort to ensure that fans don't get fatigued of her, she is going to be “disappearing for a little bit” after 2026.

“I guess, you know, I just hope people don’t get sick of me,” she said, via Variety. “And I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year.

“Because I’ll tell you what, after this I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” Zendaya continued.

All of Zendaya's 2026 movies

In 2026 alone, Zendaya will appear in four movies. First, The Drama comes out on Friday, Apr. 3. She stars in it alongside Pattinson, Alana Haim, and Mamoudou Athie.

The movie follows a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn days before their wedding. This comes after they uncover dark secrets from each other's pasts.

She will then be featured in two movies in as many weeks: The Odyssey (July 17) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31). Both movies star her fiancé, Holland. She will play Athena in the former and MJ in the latter.

To close out 2026, Zendaya reprises her role of Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. She will star in the third installment of the series alongside Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and Pattinson. The movie is set to come out on Dec. 18.