The Washington Nationals have gotten out to a surprising 3-1 start to begin their 2026 campaign. Outfielder Joey Wiemer deserves a lot of credit for Washington's early run.

In the Nationals' Monday matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wiemer extended his on base streak to begin the season to 10. He tied Carlos Delgaldo, who set the record in 2022, for most consecutive times reaching base to start the year, via CBS News.

Wiemer's ninth consecutive on base appearance came with a bit of controversy. Originally, he was ruled out on a play to first. However, it was overturned and he was awarded a single after the Nationals challenged. Phillies manager Rob Thompson disagreed with the call and felt the inning should've been over. He was ultimately ejected for his disagreement.

The Phillies did managed to get Wiemer out in the fifth inning, ending the streak at 10. But the damage had been done, the Nationals came away with a 13-2 victory as Wiemer went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Wiemer's inclusion in the Opening Day roster was a bit shocking seeing fellow outfielder Dylan Crews sent down to the minor leagues. However, so far he has proven Washington right. Through the first four games, the now record-tyer is hitting .800 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Whether or not the scorching start for Wiemer will remain is yet to be seen. He is a career .216 hitter with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs and 12 stolen bases over his four-year MLB career. Still, Washington will continue to ride the hot hand to begin their campaign.