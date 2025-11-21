The Buffalo Bills endured another sting from the NFL injury bug down in Houston. Josh Allen was one scare as he withered in pain and kicked the ground against the Texans. But Terrel Bernard and one more defender went down: Max Hairston.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated caught the moment involving the veteran Bills defender Bernard.

“Bills LB Terrel Bernard headed back to the locker room, holding his right arm. Not great. Would be a big loss,” Breer posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hairston went into the blue tent and got evaluated for a concussion, per Jon Scott of WGRZ.

The LB and DB joined a litany of ailments down in NRG Stadium. Bernard eventually got spotted in a sling, signaling the end of his night.

Bills struggling against Texans amid injuries

Buffalo entered this pivotal Thursday Night Football showdown at 7-3 overall. The Bills are already falling behind the vastly improved New England Patriots in the AFC East race.

Buffalo did explode early on the AFC South opponent through Ray Davis. He burst through the Houston special teams unit for a 97-yard kickoff return for the touchdown. Even scoring on his birthday too.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAY DAVIS 🎂 He gifts himself with a 97-yard kickoff return to the house 🏠 Bills go back on top on the Texans!pic.twitter.com/ApUEGvErcT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025

But Houston (5-5) kept hanging around the Bills and gave Buffalo all it could handle. The Texans took a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter and have Buffalo facing a fourth defeat this season.

Houston even rolled without franchise QB CJ Stroud, who's out with a concussion despite practicing ahead of the game. But Buffalo ended up battling the pileup of ailments before the game's end — with the rookie Hairston following Bernard on the injury list.