The Las Vegas Raiders’ (2-8) Week 12 injury outlook shifted sharply on Thursday as star defensive end Maxx Crosby was added to the report with a knee issue. After being absent from Wednesday’s report, the 28-year-old was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Crosby handled 65 defensive snaps in Monday’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, producing five tackles (three solo), one sack, and a forced fumble. This year, he has totaled 6.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 26 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 10 games. Crosby’s availability has rarely been in question, as the only games he has missed since entering the league in 2019 were the five he sat out last season with an ankle injury. It remains unclear whether the knee issue is new or a continuation of his previous problems.

Crosby was one of several names added to Thursday’s report after only defensive tackle Jonah Laulu appeared on Wednesday’s list. Laulu remained limited for a second straight day, now officially listed with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Leki Fotu (heel) was also limited, while guard Dylan Parham (Achilles) practiced fully. Parham’s availability is significant, as he is Las Vegas' most reliable remaining offensive lineman following injuries to multiple starters earlier in the season, including right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and left tackle Kolton Miller, now both on injured reserve.

The Raiders’ opponent in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns (2-8), continued to deal with concerns of their own. While defensive end Myles Garrett, the league’s sack leader, returned to full practice participation Thursday after a rest day, many other players missed the session entirely, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion), tight end David Njoku (knee), and defensive end Alex Wright (quad). Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start in Gabriel’s place.