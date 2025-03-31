Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes dropped a truth bomb in the postgame after his team's 69-50 loss to Houston. Unfortunately, the Elite Eight clash of the top two seeds in the Midwest was not as competitive as expected. The Volunteers were out of sorts in the first half and were unable to launch what would have been an extraordinary comeback.

Tennessee basketball's headline stars, Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier, had their worst games of the tournament. Lanier struggled with his shot most of the afternoon, going 4-18 overall with 17 points. Zeigler, on the other hand, could only muster up 5 points and had 4 turnovers against a frantic Houston defense. Despite this end, the Volunteers' legendary point guard and stalwart defender Jahmai Mashack has meant so much to this program's rise over the years. Barnes was honest about what the Volunteers must do going forward as several core players depart.

“We owe it to them to continue the standard that they set and take it to another level.”

While Sunday's result was heartbreaking, Tennessee basketball has plenty of reasons to hold its head high

It was a tough end for several players who have meant so much to the Volunteers over the years. The single-elimination format of the NCAA Tournament can be cruel at times, and this clash against Houston was a prime example of that. Tennessee basketball was phenomenal this season, going 30-8 overall and reaching the school's third-ever Elite Eight. This was the second year in a row that the program was one game away from its first Final Four.

Zakai Zeigler has been with the program for four years and has been the ultimate overachiever. An unranked 5'9 point guard out of the Bronx, Zeigler has evolved into one of Tennessee basketball's most decorated players. The Long Island native's accolades include being a three-time All-SEC selection, a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and a third-team All-American this season.

Zeigler and Mashack have been model student-athletes on and off the floor who have brought Tennessee basketball to these new heights. On the other hand, Lanier was a grad transfer from North Florida and a terrific addition to a roster that needed additional scoring. The Nashville native led the Volunteers in point per game with 18.0 and was named SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Overall, this team deserved to go out with a better showing. However, the performance against Houston does not diminish what they have accomplished. Every departing player will be missed and deserves their flowers as Tennessee basketball heads into a new era. When the Volunteers eventually reach that elusive Final Four, they will be able to look back on how players from this roster helped set the standard.