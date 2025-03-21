Texas A&M basketball star Pharrel Payne gave an eye-opening statement on how the SEC compares to the Big Ten Conference. The junior forward was absolutely phenomenal on Thursday against Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. While the Aggies were projected to struggle against a frisky Bulldogs team, they were rarely in trouble in the 80-71 victory. Head coach Buzz Williams' team will now take on Big Ten tournament champion Michigan in the second round of The Big Dance.

Ahead of this clash, Payne, who previously played at Minnesota for two years, compared the two conferences.

“Compared to the league I was at last year, the Big Ten, I’d say (the SEC is) a complete step up.”

The Aggies will look to reach their first Sweet 16 since 2018

Texas A&M basketball's performance on Thursday was not perfect, but the Aggies took care of business against a dangerous opponent. Buzz Williams' team was efficient from the field, shooting 51.7% overall, with Payne being a huge catalyst for that. The junior shot 10/12 and had several clutch putbacks on his five offensive rebounds. While Payne has been a stable contributor for the Aggies this season, he fortunately saved his best performance for a crucial time. And now, he'll get a chance to back up his words against a physical Michigan team.

The Wolverines are led by their two talented 7-footers, Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. Both bigs have had terrific first seasons in the Big Ten and made All-Conference teams. The Aggies will, therefore, have to be as physical as they've been all season to survive and advance.

Buzz Williams is currently in his sixth season in College Station and has been a successful program builder everywhere he's been. While it hasn't always been the smoothest path up for Texas A&M basketball, this program is on the rise and poised to be in this spot in the postseason many times in the future. That being said, it would be disappointing if this roster doesn't make it at least the second weekend. The Aggies have the formula of a team that can make a deep run in March. The squad's two leading scorers are senior guards Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps.

Elite upperclassmen guards are generally the centerpieces of teams that make it to the Final Four. Taylor IV is a three All-SEC first-team selection and has been a massive part of this program's rise under Buzz Williams. And it would be fitting for the Dallas, Texas native to cap his career off with an appearance at the Final Four in San Antonio. It's certainly in the cards, but Michigan stands in the way of that dream.