The No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs take on the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies in first round action Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Yale-Texas A&M prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Yale-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Yale-Texas A&M Odds

Yale: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 139.5 (-114)

Under: 139.5 (-106)

How to Watch Yale vs. Texas A&M

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why Yale Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yale comes into this game as a very good scoring team. For a lower seed to beat the higher seed in the NCAA Tournament, scoring is very important. On the season, the Bulldogs are averaging 81.7 points per game, which is the 24th-most in the entire nation. Additionally, they are 11th in the nation in field goal percentage, and seventh in the country with a three point percentage of 38.8. Yale has to keep up this scoring if they want any chance to pull off the upset Thursday night.

The Bulldogs have also been pretty good on the defensive end of the court. They allow less than 70 points per game, which goes a long way towards winning in the college basketball. Yale has not played any super good conversation, but defense matters against any team. Texas A&M is a solid team, so the Bulldogs have a challenge on their hands. If Yale can find a way to play well defensively, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is a defensively focused team. They allow 67.9 points per game, which is not easy considering the conference they play in. They win games because of their defensive play. In fact, they have beaten teams like Texas, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Purdue because of their ability to defend. Now, the Aggies have to be much better when defending the perimeter, but it has not bit them on the backside to much this season. If they can continue their tough defensive play, the Aggies will be able to win this game.

Texas A&M leads the entire nation in offensive rebounding. They grab 16.2 offensive rebounds per game, which is an insane amount. However, a lot of that is because they do not actually shoot the ball well. Still, being able to crash the offensive glass and give yourself second chance opportunities is going to be big time, especially in the NCAA Tournament. They will need to hit their shots at a higher rate, but if they can dominate the boards, they should be able to win by enough to cover the spread in this first round matchup.

Final Yale-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a much closer game than people think. Yale is one of those sneaky teams that could pull off an upset at any time. However, I do think Texas A&M is going to be a little bit too strong of a team for the Bulldogs to handle Thursday night. Still, I am leaning towards this being a very close matchup between the two teams. I will take Yale to cover the spread, even if they lose the game.

Final Yale-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Yale +6.5 (-102)