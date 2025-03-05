Although Texas A&M basketball dominated the stat sheet in their upset win against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams and Wade Taylor shared a moment before the game.

The latter was recognized by the university and the fans, as well as fellow students for his contributions to the program. In an era with NIL and the transfer portal, he remained with the Aggies.

He averaged 14.5 points in his four-year career with the university. Taylor was also a two-time All-SEC guard and a two-time All-SEC tourney representative.

As a result, the university hung his jersey in the rafters. Following the game, Williams touched on that moment. He detailed that Taylor is everything they look for in a player and a person.

“I'm very thankful this administration allowed it,” Williams said via TexAgs on X (formerly Twitter). “I think his impact on our program has been distinct. He represents everything our school is about. I'm thankful we were able to honor him.”

Taylor has been the bread and butter for the program. He's also been the one that Williams can lean on heavily for leadership, on and off the court.

Not to mention, staying with the university for four years is a major advantage. It shows loyalty, but an understanding of the program and its values.

As a result, Texas A&M basketball has been highly competitive in the SEC, and notching some marquee wins.

Buzz Williams loved Wade Taylor's time with Texas A&M basketball

His time with the Aggies was unknown, following the 2023-24 NCAA tournament run. However, Taylor made a drastic career decision after the tournament exit.

As a result, many were surprised, including Williams. In a time with the transfer portal, Taylor could've landed with another marquee program.

He could've transferred to another SEC school or a dominant school like Kansas, Duke, or Houston. However, he remained committed to the university and the program.

Either way, an upset win against Auburn was the icing on the cake for a memorable night. They'll square off against LSU basketball on Saturday.

It will be the last game of the regular season with Texas A&M basketball. Still, they had a golden moment to recognize Taylor's achievements with the program.

Williams had the opportunity to show love to his senior guard. Now, they'll hope to carry that positive momentum over into the SEC tournament.

After that, they could look to be in the NCAA tournament and have a shot of winning the whole thing.