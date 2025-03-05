Almost every team in the SEC has gone through its ups and downs this season while navigating the depth of one of the best conferences in college basketball history. Texas A&M was no different, as the Aggies came into Tuesday night's game against No. 1 Auburn on a four-game losing streak.

Sometimes, when you're struggling to find your rhythm, you have to do the dirty work to get back on track. Buzz Williams and company did just that on Tuesday night, dominating the offensive glass on their way to an 83-72 win against the top team in the nation.

This was Texas A&M's first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team, according to ESPN.

Texas A&M didn't have the best shooting night, knocking down just 43% of its shots to Auburn's 50%, but the Aggies rebounded 24 of their 40 misses, which made a little history according to Jared Berson.

“Texas A&M grabbed 60% of its own misses tonight in its win over (1) Auburn (24/40), the highest offensive rebounding percentage by any team in a game against an AP Top-5 opponent over the last 15 years,” Berson wrote on X.

Texas A&M has made hay on the offensive boards all season, dominating teams by creating second chances and allowing its star guards to have extra chances to score. However, it was still a bit of a surprise to see the Aggies do so much damage against a big Auburn front line even after Johni Broome was banged up in the first half.

Coming into this game, Williams and company were sliding down the projected seed lines for the NCAA Tournament, but this win should keep them alive for a possible No. 3 seed when the final bracket comes out. Of course, the SEC Tournament is going to be an absolute gauntlet with anywhere between 12 and 14 teams from the league headed to the NCAA Tournament, but Texas A&M should be in a good spot if it can win a game or two in Nashville.

Once Texas A&M gets into the NCAA Tournament, its ability to crash the boards and beat opposing teams up with its physicality on the interior will make it a tough matchup for just about anybody.