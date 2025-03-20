The Texas basketball team saw its season end on Wednesday night in a First Four game against Xavier. The Musketeers defeated the Longhorns, 86-80, as Texas' season now comes to an end. Furthermore, head coach Roney Terry is expected to be let go as Texas begins its search for a new coach.

With Terry out, the Texas basketball head coaching job is a big one to fill, and it should garner plenty of interest.

Josh Newman of Lonestar Live mentioned a few candidates for the Texas job, and two of them are Big 12 coaches. One is Iowa State's TJ Otzelberger and the other is Texas Tech's Grant McCasland.

Here is what Newman wrote about Otzelberger.

“There have been big-time names flying around for this job. This is one that, if it comes to fruition, would mark Texas as serious about being nationally relevant in men’s basketball. Otzelberger has swiftly turned the Cyclones into an NCAA Tournament second-weekend threat, having been to the Sweet 16 twice in three seasons. Iowa State was 2-22 the season before he arrived, and is 93-43 since.”

Otzelberger has had nothing but success over the past few years, and Iowa State is a No. 3 seed in the NCA Tournament.

The other Bug 12 coach that Newman mentioned is Grant McCasland, who is at Texas Tech currently.

“This would not get the fan base excited, but it would likely be a safe, prudent move. McCasland has deep ties to the state of Texas. He is from Irving, spent time at Division I JuCo power Midland College, and won big at North Texas before taking the Texas Tech job ahead of the 2023-24 season. In two seasons in Lubbock, McCasland is 48-19, with a second trip to the NCAA Tournament this season.”

While Newman says the McCasland hire wouldn't “get the fan base excited,” McCasland staying in Texas makes sense. And, the Longhorns hiring a guy with ties in the state would also make a lot of sense for the program. Texas Tech is also a No. 3 in March Madness.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte even made a run at Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, although it doesn't appear that will happen.

Of course, it's very early in the texas coaching search, but a wide net is expected to be cast for this job.