The end of the season for Texas basketball came thick and fast, as the Longhorns saw an early lead evaporate in Wednesday's First Four game against Xavier. Despite a double-digit advantage in the second half, Xavier stormed back to knock Texas out of the NCAA Tournament with an 86-80 win.

Now, all eyes point to head coach Rodney Terry. Texas has failed to meet expectations for two consecutive seasons now, and it didn't take long for the buzz to start. Texas is now expected to move on from Terry after another early exit in March, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Terry got Texas to a No. 7 seed in the Big Dance last season and won one game before getting knocked out by Tennessee in the second round. This year, the Longhorns barely snuck into the field in their first season in the SEC and then field to even reach the Round of 64.

Terry took over the job during the 2022-23 season after Chris Beard was let go eight games into the schedule, and his results in the first year gave Texas fans hope that he could keep the Longhorns at the top of the sport. Texas reached the Elite Eight that season before a loss to Miami.

Last season, Texas finished just 9-9 in Big 12 play before earning that No. 7 seed and failing to make any real noise in the Big Dance. Expectations were high coming into 2024-25, especially with the addition of superstar freshman and projected lottery pick Tre Johnson, but Texas continued to struggle and finished near the bottom of a loaded SEC.

Texas will instantly become one of the most attractive jobs in this head coaching cycle. The Indiana job already got filled with the Darian DeVries hire and it looks like Will Wade will be headed to NC State, but now all of the top candidates will have their eyes on Austin for official word on Terry's status. For now, it looks like that position will be coming open after this disappointing loss.