2024-25 was an interesting season in Austin for Texas basketball, but one thing was clear the entire time: Rodney Terry was not meeting expectations. Even though the Longhorns did just enough to reach the NCAA Tournament, an immediate exit spelled danger for head coach Rodney Terry.

In a move that had been expected ever since Texas lost to Xavier 86-80 in the First Four on Wednesday night, Terry was officially fired by Texas on Sunday morning.

It didn't take long for Texas to find a replacement. The Longhorns are hiring former Xavier and Arizona head coach Sean Miller to the Terry's spot and run the program in Austin, according to Cedric Golden of the Austin-American Statesman.

“Sean Miller will be hired as the new head basketball coach at the University of Texas, a high ranking official told the Austin American-Statesman Sunday,” Golden reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller will certainly welcome a return to the top of college basketball after a fall from grace since his exit from Arizona. However, he did a great job to get a Xavier team that was banged up all season long to the NCAA Tournament and win a game against Texas.

Miller will be ready to get started immediately Xavier was swiftly eliminated by No. 6 seed Illinois in the Round of 64 in an 86-73 rout that was not as close in the second half as the final score suggests. He will head to Texas now and will be able to work with more resources in the SEC.

Terry's exit had been expected as the end of this season neared, as the Longhorns failed to meet expectations for the second consecutive season. The former Texas assistant looked like the right man for the job during his first season as the interim head coach after replacing Chris Beard, when he led the team to the Elite Eight, but he hasn't been able to compete for championships since.

Miller has a long history of coaching at the top of college basketball and has a 487-196 career record as a head coach across two stints at Xavier and one at Arizona. He has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times and made four Elite Eight appearances, losing in all four.