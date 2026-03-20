In only his third season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cason Wallace has never played for a team that didn't win at least 57 regular-season games. Winning a championship amidst a sophomore season is extremely rare for most NBA players. This season has undoubtedly been his best. Wallace recorded a career-high 27 points in a 121-111 win against the Denver Nuggets in February.

However, Wallace's contributions exceed far beyond his career-high seven threes he made in that win against the Nuggets. Wallace has ascended into a triple threat for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, giving him a unique on-ball defender who can facilitate, and stretch the floor with his outside touch.

Wallace is averaging a career-best in several statistical categories, including points (8.6), assists (2.7), and steals (2.1) per game, in which he leads the NBA. Still, for Wallace, returning as defending champions, and facing every team's best effort, he hasn't noticed any drastic changes in the Thunder's approach this season.

“I don’t see a huge difference between last season’s run and this year. The goal is always going to be to win,” Wallace said. “As defending champions, we still show up every day ready to work hard and compete.”

While some were anticipating a championship hangover, which is the norm for most returning champions, the Thunder had the best regular-season start — 24-1 — in NBA history. Without All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, who missed the first 19 games due to a wrist surgery, the Thunder soared to the top of the Western Conference standings, where its remained steady throughout the 2025-26 season.

“I feel lucky to be part of such a great team, and I’m excited to keep the energy flowing through the end of the season,” Wallace added.

Wallace will be an important piece of the Thunder's postseason run as defending champions. With teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets threatening to knock OKC off its throne, Wallace is one of the many intriguing depth pieces that sparks the Thunder's backcourt.

Oklahoma City embraces Thunder's Cason Wallace

As Wallace continues to grow as a player on the floor, he's been embraced by his community of diehard Thunder fans in Oklahoma City. So much so that Wallace partnered up with Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a local food chain in the city, to create “Cason's Queso,” which is his own cheese sauce inspired by his nickname, “Caso.”

“We've got great guys on this team and we always have a lot of fun together. I've always put them on to Fuzzy's, and I told them my queso is now must-try because it's loaded just how I like it,” Wallace said. “Every bite's a little different depending on what toppings you scoop up, so it's perfect for sharing on game day.”

While Wallace hopes fans enjoy the collaboration, he's eager to finish the regular season, and enter the playoffs for another run at a championship.

Amid a 10-game winning streak, the Thunder secured its 55th win on Wednesday. With only 12 games remaining, Oklahoma City is in a position to make another deep playoff run with hopes of winning back-to-back titles.

Mark Daigneault praises a ‘committed' Cason Wallace

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Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended Wallace's adaptability to various lineups this season, in which he's thrived in, as the third-year guard continues to improve all around. Although the Thunder traded for Wallace, who was selected 10th overall, on draft night in 2023, it's no coincidence Cason has one of the highest winning percentages in NBA history.

Wallace has a 75.6% career winning percentage. And while some fans will joke that he's the lucky charm, given the Thunder has finished with the best record in the Western Conference every season since Wallace joined, Daigneault sees the work Cason puts in behind the scenes.

“He's one of many guys on our team that plays his role really well on, obviously, a very good team,” Daigneault said. “His winning percentage as a pro is crazy when you look at Cason Wallace's winning percentage. But one of the things that comes with playing on a team of this level as a young player is that your role can feel narrow at times relative to your peers.

“If he was not on a team this good, he'd probably would be able to do a lot more, and his role would be a little wider. So, when you've got a guy that's that committed to that kind of role, is that committed to winning, and team success, having a night like tonight, everybody's happy for him.”

While Wallace's role has changed sporadically throughout the regular season, due to the Thunder's long list of injuries, he makes the most of his opportunities.

“He shows up — he takes the minutes he gets. He sometimes starts, he sometimes doesn't. Some nights he gets a couple of shots, and he doesn't get his cracks,” Daigneault added. “So, on the night that he does, and he delivers, everybody's thrilled for him.”

For Wallace, it's sometimes hard to believe how far he's come. It all happened so fast for a top-10 draft pick, who became an NBA champion to leading the association in steals, and emerging as a vital piece for a team with potential to win back-to-back titles.

If Wallace could speak to that younger version of himself, he'd give that kid only one strong piece of advice for the future.

“I'd tell a younger version of myself to keep working hard,” Wallace said. “The results come from being disciplined, having confidence in yourself and your teammates, and being ready for every opportunity.”

Wallace is living proof of what's on the other side of that hardwork.