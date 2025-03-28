North Carolina basketball got bounced before the second round of March Madness. Far different compared to the last two NCAA Tournament results under Hubert Davis.

The Tar Heels head coach led a national final and regional semifinal charge in his last two tourney appearances. Ole Miss immediately ended UNC's season. Even Davis got 100% real about North Carolina's struggles.

Davis now gets the early jump on reloading at Chapel Hill, via the college basketball transfer portal. He will have multiple areas to address. Especially at a place that doesn't tolerate first round exits. There'll be plenty of intriguing names to swoop up via the portal. North Carolina additionally must replace star guard Elliot Cadeau, who's a portal entry.

But we're locking in on this quartet capable of providing a new spark for the ‘Heels. Including two talents already on the UNC radar. Here are four transfer portal targets for Davis and the Tar Heels.

Malik Reneau, forward, Indiana

The 6-foot-9 forward is already a UNC possibility. College basketball insider Joe Tipton of On3 reported Reneau is receiving interest from several schools, including North Carolina.

Reneau rises as a massive addition if Davis wins him over. The Miami native averaged 15.4 and 13.3 points per game the last two seasons at IU. He's a career 55.5% field goal shooter.

North Carolina watched inconsistent production from its front court. The experienced Reneau, who'll be a senior next season, can change those fortunes.

Magoon Gwath, center, San Diego State

The name of the game for Davis and UNC is rebuild up front. And this team has already seen Gwath first hand — trouncing his Aztecs during the First Four round.

Gwath, though, brings exciting potential after winning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game. He even swatted two shots right in front of Davis during their opening matchup. Gwath also delivered six blocks against one of the better MWC teams this past season Boise State.

Gwath is one of the rare available 7-footers for the portal. The native of Euless, Texas doesn't offer much value as a scoring option. But he'll install toughness and a blocking mean streak inside the Dean Smith Center. He's got Michigan, Kentucky and Washington also in pursuit of him, though, according to Isaac Trotter of 247Sports.

Donovan Dent, point guard, New Mexico

Now we get into the nation's top-ranked portal entry.

Dent enters after averaging 20 points per game and claiming the Mountain West Player of the Year award. But he's now witnessing movement in Albuquerque with Richard Pitino leaving for Xavier. Dent has since placed his name into the portal pool.

UNC has made contact with Dent, per 247Sports' Trotter. However, hated rival Duke is also lurking and hailed as “the biggest threat” to land the five-star portal talent. Davis can deliver a massive portal coup by snatching the 6-foot-2 shooter/passer plus California's Mr. Basketball winner in 2022.

Isaac McKneely, SG, Virginia

We conclude with a sharpshooter UNC and Davis know quite well. McKneely delivered 17 points in North Carolina's 81-66 romp on Feb. 22.

But McNeely is garnering attention already from multiple CBB teams for his services. UNC is in the picture per Trotter and Travis Branham of 247, but so is fellow Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville.

New Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom can even re-recruit him back to Charlottesville. But UNC is guard needy too, and McKneely is one of the best available.