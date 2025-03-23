Xavier basketball rose as the newest high-profile college basketball opening during March Madness. Musketeers head coach Sean Miller is off to Austin and will take over for the Texas Longhorns, replacing the fired Rodney Terry Sunday.

Miller clearly won over Texas after guiding the comeback win during their First Four matchup, winning 86-80. That Xavier win also sounded the alarm on Terry's future in Austin. Now the Big East school becomes the next gleaming college basketball opening.

Unlike fellow Big East opening Villanova, the now open Xavier position comes with an NCAA Tournament roster. Miller delivered two tournament runs in his three seasons there. The Musketeers also delivered five March Madness runs under former head coach Chris Mack — all during Xavier's leap from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East.

The next head coach needs to fill the $46 million Cintas Center, though. And can deliver a long-awaited Big East title. Time to sort through five candidates to watch for this opening.

Niko Medved, Colorado State

He's a tournament coach to watch if you're Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher. Medved has the Rams remaining in the tournament plus is delivering a competitive product in a loaded Mountain West Conference.

Medved produced three March Madness teams in Fort Collins. He's coached five 20-win Rams teams. This Rams team is his best one yet with 26 victories and winning his first tourney game with CSU.

Minnesota, though, looks like one that'll court him. He's a former Golden Gophers player and assistant. Medved is labeled a top contender for the Big Ten university by Gopher Illustrated on 247Sports. But Xavier should attempt to make its own run.

Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Here's another MWC coach likely to garner new offers. Pitino has the Lobos facing a Sweet 16 berth. But he's a true eastern time zone guy.

Pitino earned his first NCAA basketball start for Xavier's Big East rival Providence. He's later held assistant coaching jobs under his famed dad Rick Pitino at Louisville. But he's 247-185 as a head coach and creating his own coaching legacy.

Pitino rebuilt himself in Albuquerque following his dismissal at Minnesota — guiding back-to-back NCAA tourney runs. Villanova is one other possibility for him. But Xavier should look closely into nabbing him. Xavier can also go after conference champion St. John's and Rick Pitino by turning to the two-time national title winner's son.

Chris Mack, College of Charleston

If Xavier doesn't go with a fast-riser fresh off a tournament run, the school can opt for a familiar face.

Mack's name is first among the list of candidates for the Cincinnati Enquirer. He's the school's most successful head coach ever by delivering 215 wins. Mack guided four Sweet 16 runs and an Elite Eight appearance in 2017. He even produced the school's first-ever No. 1 seed nod in 2018 — his final season with the Musketeers.

Mack bolted for Louisville but eventually got fired in the 2021-22 season. He led College of Charleston to a 24-9 mark, but fell to eventual Colonial Athletic Association champion UNC-Wilmington. Mack knows all about the resources and recruiting territory at Xavier. He must be on the short list for the school's search party.

Drew Valentine, Loyola (Chicago)

Valentine is the youngest contender here. But the 33-year-old has carved quite the resume at Loyola.

He's won 23 or more games in three of his first four seasons. Valentine has spearheaded one March Madness run in his first season as head coach. And he's 81-50 as head coach.

Tony Skinn, George Mason

Time to throw in a surprise. But one who knows Xavier's home state and is another fast riser in the head coaching profession.

Skinn served as an assistant at Ohio State from 2021-2022 — which was during the Buckeyes' last March Madness appearance. He's since guided his alma mater to two straight 20-win campaigns, including the 27-9 mark of this past season.

Skinn may feel more comfortable to stay another year at GMU. But he's worth reaching out to.