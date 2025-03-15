UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is reiterating his commitment to the program. Cronin is shooting down any rumors he's leaving the school any time soon.

“I'm not leaving UCLA until they make me leave,” Cronin said, per Bruin Report Online.

There are rumors that Cronin is interested in exiting the program. Those rumors got more intense in recent weeks, especially since the job opened up at Indiana. Cronin said that anytime he complains after a loss it is interpreted as he is unhappy, per the outlet.

UCLA basketball lost in the Big Ten conference tournament on Friday to Wisconsin, 86-70. The Bruins now await to hear their seeding in the NCAA tournament.

It's been a rebound this season for Mick Cronin and UCLA basketball

UCLA basketball has been dealt a tough hand this season. The Bruins are playing their first season in the Big Ten conference, traveling thousands of miles to road games. UCLA joined USC, Oregon and Washington in joining the conference.

UCLA also entered the season trying to avenge a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. The Bruins had a rare losing season last year with Cronin and finished 16-17. There was pressure on Cronin to get the ship turned in the right direction.

The club did just that. UCLA won 22 games this season, and will head to March Madness once again under the veteran coach.

The Bruins didn't continue excellence though in the conference tournament. Cronin wasn't pleased with how his team played in a brutal loss to Wisconsin in the quarterfinal.

“We got our ass kicked,” Cronin said, per the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the headline.”

Wisconsin basketball shot lights out from three point range. The Badgers made 59 percent of their shots from the perimeter. It proved to be too much for the Bruins on Friday.

“All around, defensively, we weren’t very good,” said UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau. “And we didn’t band together there to get what we wanted on offense and they just kept rolling.”

UCLA fans hope the team has another deep NCAA tournament run in them this season. Cronin led the club to a Final Four in the 2020-21 season. He also led the program to back-to-back appearances in the Sweet Sixteen.

Before coming to UCLA, Cronin coached at Cincinnati and Murray State. He led both of those programs to the NCAA tournament, including a Sweet Sixteen with the Bearcats.

The Big Ten tournament continues on Saturday. UCLA now awaits for Selection Sunday.