UCLA women's basketball forward Janiah Barker and guard Londynn Jone have entered the NCAA transfer portal, joining the entire freshman class of Bruins women's basketball in what marks a significant offseason shake-up for the team.

Jones and Barker, both expected to be key returning players next season, will depart after playing central roles in UCLA’s run to the Final Four. Their decisions bring the total number of Bruins in the portal to six.

Jones, a three-year veteran at UCLA and former No. 22 national recruit, averaged 8.5 points per game last season, fourth most on the team, and started most of the year. She shot 35.1% from beyond the arc and set a program record with 84 made 3-pointers during the 2023-24 campaign, according to Mike Regalado of BruinsReportOnline.

Barker, a 6-foot-4 forward who transferred from Texas A&M before last season, was the Bruins’ sixth player off the bench and the backup to starting center Lauren Betts. She averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.

Their exits follow Tuesday’s news that all four members of UCLA’s freshman class — Kendall Dudley, Elina Aarnisalo, Avary Cain, and Zania Socka-Nguemen — entered the portal. Dudley has already announced a commitment to Michigan, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

UCLA women's basketball still has key players

Barker and Jones' departure is particularly impactful given their expected roles next season and the fact that UCLA was not projected to lose any players due to graduation or eligibility. UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close will now need to make additional moves in the portal to fill key rotation spots.

Despite the turnover, UCLA remains positioned to contend next season with returning standouts Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, and the arrival of Washington State transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker. The Bruins will also add Sienna Betts, a top-10 recruit and younger sister of Lauren.

UCLA finished the season 34-3, winning the Big Ten tournament before falling to UConn in the national semifinals. The team was expected to be a national title contender again in 2025-26.