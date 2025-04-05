After UCLA women's basketball was on the wrong side of history, UConn made easy work of them. The 85-51 loss was a big pill to swallow for one of the No. 1 seeds in the tournament, especially for Cori Close.

The Bruins head coach led her team to the Big Ten conference championship. After UCLA women's basketball was predicted to win the 2025 national championship, they came up short in the Final Four.

Following the game, Close explained rather succinctly regarding her team's loss.

“Credit to UConn,” Close said “They were the aggressors, they played more purposefully, they played more connected, they were tougher than us tonight. They handed it to us.”

Before the loss, the Bruins have had quite the season. She helped the program reach its first Final Four in history. While the loss was embarrassing to say the least, UConn's team has a barrage of experience.

Players like Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have so much experience. Not to mention, they do have some younger pieces. For instance, UConn has freshman Sarah Strong, who dominated in the game. She posted 20 points and eight rebounds in the game.

Cori Close recognizes UCLA women's basketball bad defeat

The loss marks the first in the Final Four for UCLA women's basketball. Although a 34-point defeat isn't easy to process, it is a start for the program.

Still, the way they lost proved how elite UConn's coaching is. Geno Auriemma put on a clinic of the fundamentals. Everyone was being aggressive with balance on all fronts.

Attacking the glass, closeouts, as well as playing tenacious defense proved to be the difference maker. At the end of the day though, the Bruins have much to be proud of.

They hoisted a No. 1 seed and made it to the first Final Four in program history. They ran into the leviathan that is UConn women's basketball.

At the end of the day, it's a rough stepping stone, but still one, nonetheless. Both KiKi Rice and Lauren Betts will be returning for the 2025-26 season, in an attempt to run it back.

Having that experience could be a huge motivating factor for the Bruins. They've experienced the grueling nature of losing in the Final Four.

Everybody, from Close to her players, can use the loss as pure motivation. When they get over the hump, the struggles they had might not take place.

Experience is an essential teacher, and one that UCLA women's basketball might be thankful to have around this time, next season.