No. 5 UConn Huskies star Alex Karaban has remained active for the program despite dealing with a nagging leg injury in recent weeks. On Saturday, head coach Dan Hurley provided an update regarding Karaban by using a rather odd analogy.

Hurley claimed that the senior forward is moving “better than a cargo ship,” just hours before UConn's game against Vanderbilt, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Basically, Karaban is moving better than he was the previous day.

“Danny Hurley checked in with a new injury designation,” said Thamel. “He told me that Alex Karaban is moving ‘better than a cargo ship.' [Hurley] said [Karaban] was moving like a cargo ship the other night… Karaban is gonna play; he's been banged up.”

Our injury updates from @CollegeGameDay, which includes Alex Karaban moving “better than a cargo ship,” per Danny Hurley. pic.twitter.com/1Wd8jTlIAM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

Alex Karaban has played in all 27 games for UConn so far this season, and that trend is going to continue on Saturday. In fact, he's been incredibly consistent when it comes to playing games, having played in at least 33 games in his first three years with the Huskies.

His availability is huge for UConn, as Karaban has played an integral role throughout his career with the program. He helped Dan Hurley and the Huskies secure two championships in his first two years in college basketball. Karaban certainly hopes to win a third one in what could be his final year with the team.

The star forward is a consistent scorer who also helps with rebounding. He enters Saturday's game against Vanderbilt averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds (tied career-high), and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the three-point line (career-high).