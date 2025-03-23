Despite a matchup against the top seed Florida, UConn basketball scrapped and clawed for 40 minutes on Sunday in an NCAA Tournament epic. However, some late heroics from Walter Clayton Jr. sent Florida to the Sweet 16 in a hard-fought 77-75 win.

Despite the loss, Dan Hurley's club fought very hard and put on a show for most of the game. UConn consistently was able to get good looks for a lot of the second half with its unique offensive sets, and the Huskies had Florida flustered with their gritty defense for much of the day. UConn also dominated on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive rebounds in the game.

That wasn't enough for UConn to overcome one of the hottest teams in the country in Florida, who just made a few more shots from the perimeter down the stretch. After the game, it seems like Hurley would have liked a little bit more help from the zebras. He was caught cussing about the officials while walking off the court.

"I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us. I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor." Dan Hurley after UConn's loss to Florida

“I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***ed us,” Hurley ranted after the UConn loss, seemingly referencing the officiating. “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor. I hope they don't do that to you guys.”

Watching the game live, it didn't feel like any sport of egregious officiating job, but of course Hurley is going to be upset after a loss. The big men on both sides spent a lot of the second half in foul trouble, and it was a physical game on both sides.

This loss snapped a 13-game NCAA Tournament winning streak for the two-time defending champions, so there will be a sour taste in Hurley's mouth, along with the rest of this UConn basketball squad, heading into the offseason. However, the No. 8 seed showed plenty of heart and forced Florida to win the game at the end for the streak to end.