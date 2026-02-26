Since his retirement back in 2008, Tony Dungy has been a regular feature on NBC's Football Night in America. That is 17 seasons of analysis on Sunday night programming, but things may be headed towards a major shakeup.

Despite boasting a 139-69 career coaching record and a historic Super Bowl XLI victory, NBC is reportedly looking to head in a new direction with a revamped cast, per The Athletic. By moving on from Dungy following the expiration of his contract after Super Bowl LX, the network giants are effectively pivoting to a broadcasting “small ball” lineup.

Sources briefed on the situation indicate that NBC is looking to drastically revamp the program following Super Bowl LX, and parting ways with Dungy is merely the opening move in a broader strategy to slim down a bloated broadcast crew. While the program currently holds the title of the highest-rated Sunday pregame show on television, network executives recognize that this statistical dominance is heavily padded by its premium broadcast slot, sandwiched perfectly between the 4:25 p.m. Fox and CBS late-window games and the Sunday Night Football kickoff.

Over the past few seasons, NBC has ballooned its talent roster to a staggering 10 on-air personalities: host Maria Taylor, insiders and reporters like Mike Florio and Jac Collinsworth, fantasy and stats gurus Matthew Berry and Steve Kornacki, alongside a crowded bench of former players and coaches including Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, and Chris Simms. Furthermore, Dungy’s recent media conduct may have severely impacted the situation.

During Super Bowl week, the 70-year-old refused to disclose whether he voted to induct legendary head coach Bill Belichick to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The question was justified given the rivalry between Dungy’s Indianapolis Colts and Belichick’s New England Patriots, leading to intense scrutiny for Dungy.

However, the situation is still in flux, with the NBC having refused to comment and no official confirmation of their plans to actually fire the 70-year-old.