The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 offseason with a battered and thin offensive line, and Will Clapp’s retirement only heightens those concerns. With veteran center Bradley Bozeman also stepping away, Los Angeles now faces a glaring hole along the interior offensive line and a shortage of proven depth behind star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. For a team intent on strengthening quarterback Justin Herbert’s protection within recently hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s timing-based offense, each veteran departure carries major implications.

Clapp, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, built a reputation as a dependable and versatile interior lineman. The New Orleans Saints drafted him in 2018, and he later started 14 games across two seasons with the Chargers. Capable of filling in at both the guard and center positions, he provided stability when injuries disrupted the lineup.

The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the veteran’s decision to step away from the NFL.

“Veteran center Will Clapp has retired from the NFL.”

Meirov’s report arrives as Los Angeles continues evaluating its offensive front following a turbulent 2025 season. Injuries to Slater and Alt forced repeated reshuffling along the line. Mekhi Becton also missed time, exposing depth limitations that consistently affected Herbert’s protection.

Bozeman’s departure deepens the concern. He held the starting center role for the past two seasons and provided consistent leadership in the locker room. The Chargers now face the task of rebuilding the interior of their offensive line and raising the unit’s overall level of play.

Clapp concludes his career having appeared in 66 games with 22 starts across stints with the Saints, Chargers, and Buffalo Bills. Though not a marquee name, his value stemmed from reliability and positional flexibility. Teams often lean on versatile, experienced veterans like him to stabilize the trenches during difficult stretches.

Los Angeles must now address both starting positions and depth this offseason. Offensive line instability cannot persist if the franchise intends to maximize Herbert’s prime. Clapp’s retirement highlights a thinning pool of experienced interior linemen as the Chargers work to reestablish continuity and protection up front.