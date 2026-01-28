UConn basketball continues to find ways to win, even when dominance fades late. Another tense Big East battle vs. the Providence Friars on Tuesday underscored that reality, as execution mattered more than margin and winning habits again carried the Huskies through to an 87–81 victory.

The Huskies entered the matchup ranked No. 2 nationally and unbeaten in Big East play, but Providence refused to play the role of visitor. The Friars erased an early deficit and turned the game into a possession-by-possession grind, applying pressure that prevented any sustained separation.

The Huskies led for most of the night but could never pull away. Providence’s defensive pressure and timely shot-making kept the game tight throughout. Injuries and foul trouble forced UConn to adjust its rotations on the fly, testing depth and composure.

Tarris Reed Jr. delivered in crucial moments. The senior center scored seven of his 19 points in the final five minutes despite being on a minutes restriction, asserting himself physically as pressure mounted late. Solo Ball played through a shooting-hand injury and consistently attacked the rim to finish with 17 points, while freshman Eric Reibe provided a critical interior spark off the bench.

After the game, the two-time national champion head coach Dan Hurley framed the result in blunt terms, emphasizing survival over style, with longtime college basketball insider Kevin McNamara sharing his postgame comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the Huskies’ latest conference win.

“We are good at winning.”

Article Continues Below

Dan Hurley: ‘Conference games are hard to https://t.co/TgCYdIgf8b’s tougher for us in league than out of conference. Everyone knows us so well.’

Adds, ‘We are good at winning.’ pic.twitter.com/IMODzRsMsx — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) January 28, 2026

The quote encapsulated the team’s season. The Huskies have not been flawless through conference play, navigating injuries, short rotations, and familiar opponents, yet they continue to stack wins.

The victory pushed UConn to 20–1 overall and 10–0 in the Big East, extending a 16-game winning streak and matching the best start in program history.

For the Huskies, the message is simple. Style points fade in January, but winning habits endure. Hurley’s words reflect a team comfortable living in close games—and confident it will finish them when it matters most.