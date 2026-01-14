Connecticut displayed enough poise in crunch time on Tuesday, holding on to beat Seton Hall, 69-64, at Prudential Center to stay unbeaten in the Big East.

Silas Demary Jr. saved the day for third-ranked Huskies after sinking four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

They have now won 13 straight games and are 7-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1998-1999 season, as posted by basketball reporter Adam Zagoria, citing CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

UConn is 7-0 in the Big East for the 1st time since 1998-99, per @MattNorlander https://t.co/8YeBaQr9MQ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 14, 2026

At that time, the Huskies were led by Rip Hamilton, Khalid El-Amin, and Jake Voskuhl, who all went on to play in the NBA. The Jim Calhoun-coached squad won the national title that season after beating Duke.

Tarris Reed Jr. led the charge for Connecticut with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He also collected nine rebounds and three blocks.

Alex Karaban added 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Demary chipped in eight points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

The Huskies almost blew an 18-point lead, as Seton Hall mounted a furious rally to take the lead, 65-64, courtesy of Mike Williams III's three-pointer with 48 seconds left.

Connecticut, however, refused to fold, as Demary took care of business from the charity stripe to preserve the win. They failed to score a field goal in the last 5:40 of the contest.

The Huskies ended their four-game losing streak to the 25th-ranked Pirates at Prudential Center.

Williams led Seton Hall with 16 points, while Adam Clark added 12 markers. They fell to 14-3, including 4-2 in the Big East.

UConn will try to extend its winning streak against Georgetown on Saturday.