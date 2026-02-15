On Saturday afternoon, the UConn basketball program continued its winning ways with a narrow victory over Georgetown at home. While it wasn't a dominant performance by any means, the Huskies were able to do just enough to escape with a 79-75 win and improve their record to 24-2 on the season.

One thing that many noticed was the lack of enthusiasm and overall attendance from fans in the arena on Saturday, and after the game, head coach Dan Hurley put the fanbase on blast for the performance.

“When I saw Ed in the pregame handshake, he asked me what was up with the crowd… it should be a madhouse when we play here at the Basketball Capital of the World,” said Hurley, per Sam Federman of Mid-Major Madness on X, formerly Twitter.

“When we look at the environments that we play in when we wear the UConn uniform. Xavier is a madhouse… Creighton is a madhouse… when we play St. John's in a Big East road game, that's not Storrs South anymore,” he added.

“I was surprised there were empty seats … You've got a national championship team, this place should be sold out every day. That actually shocked me,” said Cooley, per David Borges of CT Insider on X.

Indeed, the Huskies have long been known as having one of the most rabid fanbases in the college basketball world, so Saturday's lack of turnout was a surprise, to say the least.

UConn basketball fans have had plenty to cheer about in recent seasons, as the team had won two straight national championships in 2023 and 2024, before bowing out in the Round of 32 in last year's NCAA tournament.

The Huskies will look to push their record to 25-2 when they next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home against Creighton.