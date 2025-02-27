Whether it's on or off the court, UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley finds a way to get himself into some hilarious moments.

Hurley and the Huskies beat the Georgetown Hoyas 93-79 on Wednesday night. It marked a bounce back from an 89-75 loss to a ranked St. John's squad. The head coach reflected on the win after the game, which had a standout moment surface in the postgame press conference.

A reporter asked him how the team has been handling the press defense better throughout the course of the season. Dan Hurley's response drew laughs from everyone present.

“I think the press has been assholes to me all year… oh, you meant— you meant on the court,” Hurley said.

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against Georgetown

It was an important win for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, considering their ups and downs this season.

The Huskies outmatched the Hoyas in multiple categories. They shot 56% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, contrasting Georgetown's splits of 52% and 41%, respectively. UConn also overwhelmed Georgetown 32-15 on the glass and edged them 19-12 in assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for home side. Solo Ball led the way with 20 points and five rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting. Tarris Reed Jr. came next with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Liam McNeeley had 17 points, Hassan Diarra put up 14 points, while Alex Karaban provided 13 points.

They improved to 19-9 on the season, having an 11-6 record in Big East Play. They are fourth in the league standings, out of reach for the top spot but can still finish with a high seed for the conference tournament.

The UConn Huskies will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Providence Friars on March 1 at noon ET.