The San Francisco 49ers may have been the one team that dealt with the most injuries to their key players last season, but they were still able to weather the storm and make the playoffs. While Brock Purdy missed a handful of games, Mac Jones came in and delivered for the offense and kept them afloat during his absence.

With how well he played, the 49ers had thoughts that teams would be lining up to trade for him at the end of the season, but so far, that hasn't been the case, according to The Athletic.

“Let’s be clear: The 49ers are not looking to trade Jones, with general manager John Lynch saying Tuesday that ‘we’re a better team with him on it.' But they definitely expected to be tempted by a third-round-pick offer — if not higher,” The Athletic wrote. “The Minnesota Vikings were supposedly very interested, and there were a few teams that also needed someone like Jones, who won five games for the 49ers off the bench last season and is still only 27 years old.”

Though there are a few situations in the league where their quarterback situation is fluid, there are some teams who could actually use his services. The thing is that they might prefer a cheaper option.

“That leaves the Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and maybe the Atlanta Falcons looking for a starter, but they very well might prefer a dirt-cheap option this year over trading for Jones and then extending his contract,” The Athletic wrote. “The Vikings are said to be considering Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray and Geno Smith — the last two of which are expected to be cut — as well as Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa to come in and compete with J.J. McCarthy. If the Arizona Cardinals can’t land Willis, they might even turn to Jimmy Garoppolo, who has ties with new coach Mike LaFleur.”

It will be interesting to see if a team is hungry enough to throw a Day 2 pick at the 49ers for Jones, but that doesn't seem to be the case right now.