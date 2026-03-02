The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to get better after missing the playoffs for the second straight season in 2025. Jerry Jones and company have plenty of decisions to make as free agency approaches, including how much money they are willing to offer to kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is due for a new contract.

Recently, Jones raised eyebrows when he said that “I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have,” per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Now, Breer is speculating on what that might entail.

“So who could help Dallas? My sense is they’ll at least kick the tires on (Maxx) Crosby. Trey Hendrickson is older, but is a year removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, and wouldn’t cost draft picks. Jaelan Phillips would be another option at edge and who was with new coordinator Christian Parker last year in Philly,” he noted.

Crosby is widely thought of as a potential trade candidate for the Raiders this offseason, and if the Cowboys were able to acquire him, he would at least partially shore up the gaping hole left by Micah Parsons when the team traded him to the Green Bay Packers last year.

As a result of that trade, and other factors, the Cowboys' defense ranked near the bottom of the league in 2025, constantly surrendering epic games from opposing quarterbacks, and rendering the team's excellent offensive attack meaningless in the scheme of things.

However, as Breer noted, “with an 83-year-old owner and a quarterback who’ll be 33 for the opener, and a roster with stars in place, it’d make sense if the Cowboys have some urgency.”

Indeed, the clock seems to be ticking on the current era of Cowboys football, and the NFC East seems to be wide open at the present moment.

The NFL free agency period is set to open up on March 11.