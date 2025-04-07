No program in women's basketball has seen more legends of the game come through it than UConn women's basketball. The WNBA is littered with UConn greats who have helped build the Huskies into one of the most iconic brands in sports.

On Sunday, UConn continued to add to its tally by crushing South Carolina 82-59 in the national championship game. This was the program's 12th national title under Geno Auriemma in just 13 appearances in the championship game, so the legendary head coach has been cutting down the nets at a remarkable rate.

Some of the best of the best to play under Auriemma were in attendance. One of the UConn legends that showed up is current New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in program history.

After the game, Stewart had a message for the team on social media.

“Congrats to this year's Huskies on winning the national championship,” Stewart said. “12th one in program history. So happy to be here, so proud of everybody. Now it's time to party.”

Stewart also took to X, formerly Twitter, posting a series of trophy emojis celebrating the UConn win followed by a simple “12.”

While UConn is still outpacing the field in terms of national titles, it hadn't gotten to the top of the mountain since 2016 in Stewart's last season there. She knows better than anybody how hard it is to win with the pressure of playing at UConn, but was still confident that this group was going to get there in the end.

“When you lose at UConn, it's like the world is ending,” Stewart said, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “[We knew] that they were going to get it. It took a little bit longer, but they got here today.”

Breanna Stewart knows a thing or two about winning the national championship with UConn women's basketball. The Huskies won four in a row during Stewart's time there from 2013-16, so she doesn't even know what it feels like to not win. Now, for the first time since she went to the WNBA, Auriemma and company are back on top once again.