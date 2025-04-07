The Final Four on the women's side this year featured four evenly-matched teams on paper, leaving fans exited for the potential of some mouthwatering matchups. That didn't play out, however, as UConn women's basketball steamrolled through both UCLA and South Carolina to win the national championship.

While it feels like UConn never really left the top of the sport, this was its first national title since 2016, so it was a bit of a return to glory for the Huskies.

However, this was no feel-good story for many. Auriemma is now 12-1 in national title games and avenged his only loss against South Carolina in 2022 with this 82-59 romp. After the game, the legendary head coach called out the haters who may not have been as happy to see him lift yet another trophy, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“There were a lot of people that didn’t think it would ever happen. There were a lot of people that hoped it would never happen,” Auriemma said, per Auerbach. “I’m glad that we were able to get to that spot that Connecticut has occupied — not that we had to win a championship, but in the last 30 years I don’t know that any program’s meant more to their sport than what UConn has meant to women’s basketball.”

UConn set records during this Final Four run. Its 85-51 win over UCLA was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Final Four and was also the first time that a No. 1 seed had ever lost a tournament game by 30 or more points. UConn backed that up with another dominant display against South Carolina that was not even as close as the final score indicates.

With this title, Paige Bueckers gets to go out on top in her college career and UConn is firmly established as the top dog entering next season. With Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong both returning to school next season, the Huskies will be among the favorites to cut down the nets once again in 2026.