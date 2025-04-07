Although players come and go, championships last forever, at least to UConn women's basketball alum Diana Taurasi and current guard Paige Bueckers.

After UConn women's basketball won their 12th national title, it was the first for Bueckers. After a hectic career riddled with individual success and injury, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Taurasi explained via ESPN's Alexa Philippou what matters in the grand scheme.

“All those don't count,” Taurasi said. “The only thing that counts is she has a national championship. She is a champion. She will forever be in the record books.”

If anyone understands being a champion, it is Taurasi. She has won three national championships and is one of the best players in program history.

However, a majority of her records broke when Bueckers arrived in Stoors. It didn't surprise the 20-year WNBA star in the slightest. It was quite the opposite.

After Bueckers won the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year award, Taurasi said that she could be better than her.

Diana Taurasi sees UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers as elite

From one champion to another, they can respect greatness as every turn. Even Geno Auriemma described Bueckers's journey with UConn women's basketball with a greatest of all time take.

Either way, she has support from around the basketball spectrum. She stayed committed to her university, battled injury adversity, and reached the top of the mountain.

While Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, her focus was on the Huskies. With that focus and other stars elevating their games, they were able to hoist the university's 12th title.

At the end of the day, Taurasi had similar success to Bueckers. Simultaneously, UConn women's basketball was a true dynasty when she played.

Nowadays, they are still elite but have South Carolina emerging as that main dynasty. For Auriemma and his crew though, they put a stop to it.

As a send-off for Bueckers, she can now add NCAA champion to her resume. It's very rare for a player to have that happen in her final season.

No matter what, her career with UConn women's basketball would've been remembered for all the right reasons. Like Taurasi mentioned though, nothing can remove being a champion from someone.

Bueckers reached the pinnacle of college basketball. After hitting personal accolades, she now has something to take with her for the rest of her life.