Four days after the UConn women's basketball team won its 12th national championship in program history, one of its young guards decided to opt out.

On Thursday, sophomore guard Qadence Samuels entered the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3Sports. Samuels finished the season averaging 1.3 points and 5.1 minutes per game.

Last year, Samuel had a solid freshman season with UConn, averaging 5.1 points and 12.9 minutes per game. She was part of a UConn freshman trio that carried the Huskies during the NCAA tournament when other players were injured.

The other two being Ashlynn Shade and KK Arnold.

Her most significant moment came in the 2024 Elite Eight against USC. She hit a crucial 3-pointer while playing strong defense that carried the Huskies into the Final Four.

Besides providing some offensive spark off the bench, Samuels didn't generate as much playing time this year due to UConn's depth in the backcourt.

The biggest thing for her is being able to get more playing time. Now that she has entered the portal, who will be the program that will give her what she wants?

The possibility for Qadence Samuels to play at home

Samuels is a native of Forestville, Maryland. She graduated from Bishop McNamara High School and was selected by UConn as the No. 41 pick in the class of 2023.

Is it possible that she could find her way back home and play for Maryland? Her skill set and budding potential meets their particular needs.

Coach Brenda Freeze is actively seeking transfers and replacement players in the guard position. Maryland lost Shyanne Sellers and Sarah Te-Biasu and picked up transfer guard Yarden Garzon and center Gracie Merkle.

Maryland is also seeking to strengthen its backcourt. A fitting position for Samuels to be in considering her limited play in recent memory.

Plus her experience playing for UConn certainly helps, not to mention the fact that Maryland has always been a program that has produced some standout talent (i.e. Angel Reese).

Samuels will also be close to family, which helps to make the experience more comforting.

She brings a championship pedigree and signs of promise. It is a just a matter of when she can fully shine.