After missing the playoffs in 2025, the New York Mets are entering a pivotal offseason. Both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz are free agents. Furthermore, the Mets will be linked to many of the top free agents with Steve Cohen being their owner.

But if New York went big game hunting, their roster construction would need to shift. Before signing any big names, the Mets must trade away from their current collection of talent, via Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“However, could the Mets make more of a splash? It is possible. But before any serious pursuits of big names such as Tucker, Cody Bellinger and Bregman (listed here just as speculative examples), it’s likely that the Mets would first need to make other moves, namely trading some players off their roster, people familiar with the club’s thinking said,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “Otherwise, it would be difficult because of the club’s roster construction and its other long-term financial commitments.”

Article Continues Below

In terms of potential trade candidates, both Kodai Senga and Jeff McNeil have seen their names come up in rumors. Senga in particular has been deemed, “extremely available.” Players such as Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are obviously untouchable. But the Mets will be evaluating all aspects of their roster after their postseason whiff.

Once the hot stove truly heats up, expect to hear the Mets involved heavily. The team is looking to not just get back into the playoffs, but be truly competitive. Because of that, New York's roster could look plenty different come 2026.