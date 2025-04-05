When UConn women's basketball forward Azzi Fudd recommitted to the Huskies, it meant that Paige Bueckers would play alongside her, one last time.

Following the Huskies thrashing of UCLA, 85-51, Bueckers explained via ESPN how she felt about Fudd's performance.

From missing an entire season to an ACL injury to dropping 19 PTS in her Final Four return 😤 Paige Bueckers has high praise for her teammate, Azzi Fudd 👏 pic.twitter.com/I74dN3jxpA — espnW (@espnW) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's so much fun to play with her,” Bueckers said. “Play with joy at this stage. You see all the ups and downs, the bad days, the good days. To be in a spot where there's light at the end of the tunnel, and for her to be at this stage… it means everything to us.”

Fudd herself dropped 19 points in the contest, which was a key performance against a talented Bruins team. Either way, UConn women's basketball will have a rematch of the 2022 national championship game versus South Carolina.

Both teams have stacked rosters, to say the least. However, with Fudd emerging on such a big stage, it is encouraging for the Huskies to move into Sunday. Not to mention, teammates like Bueckers are feeding off of that joy as well.

UConn women's basketball G Paige Bueckers loves Azzi Fudd

The relationship between Fudd and Bueckers is incredibly strong. Both have gone through significant injuries, as well as heartbreak within the game.

Teams like Iowa, LSU, and USC have been roadblocks over the past few seasons. Now, the two players will be able to try and bring UConn women's basketball its first championship since the 2015-16 season.

Either way, there is more work to be done. Furthermore, the story would be grand for Bueckers if the Huskies win it all. After such a promising career, she tore her ACL and took on an improbable comeback.

The same can be said for Fudd. The latter has dealt with more frequent injuries than her counterpart. Regardless of that, the two have been through some adverse situations.

It could prepare them for Sunday's national championship game more than they even know.

Going back to Bueckers's point though, Fudd's infectious energy could be the deciding factor in the big game. Energy can be fickle in a game like this.

Having someone who is not only going to bring it mentally but also contribute in the box score, is a huge plus. Head coach Geno Auriemma will continue to look upon her senior guard for another strong performance.

19 points was extremely nice for UConn women's basketball. However, the sharpshooting guard might need to have the microwave running at full power to hoist her first national championship.