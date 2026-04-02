Illinois basketball waited 21 years to redeem itself from the last Final Four appearance. The Illini would love to erase the memories of the 2005 National Championship game loss to North Carolina. Illinois plays a UConn team to open the round of four.

These teams have met before with UConn claiming the 74-61 romp back in November.

The Huskies will test the Illini especially from deep. Braylon Mullins is a March Madness hero they'll take seriously. Solo Ball and Silas Demary are two more capable of getting hot from 3-point range. UConn attacks first with Tarris Reed Jr., though, in taking advantage of his powerful 6-foot-11 frame down low.

Illinois feels like an underdog heading into Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They carry the most regular season losses among the remaining teams at eight.

Except the Illini are a 2.5-point favorite as of Wednesday per FanDuel Sportsbook. And they present these reasons why they're capable of hoisting the title on Monday night.

Illinois is deep up front

Reed wears down opponents with his feet, shoulder power and aggressive finishes under the hoop.

Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood presents up to two frontcourt defenders who can counter Reed. And this two-headed monster are a pair of twins.

Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic take pride in protecting the rim. The latter brings five blocks in tow during NCAA Tournament play.

UConn is familiar with Zvonimir Ivisic. He swatted an astonishing five shots during the Nov. 28 meeting won by the Huskies. He and his brother are out for revenge.

Same with forward David Mirkovic, the Illini's top front court scorer. Mirkovic hit 13.5 points per game this season, but got bottled to just eight points in that 74-61 loss. The native of Montenegro exploded early in the NCAA Tourney by dropping 29 points on Penn to start Illinois' run.

UConn must deal with versatile son of NBA legend

The frontcourt isn't the only challenge on the Big East representative's side.

Illinois presents a rising versatile weapon here too, who has NBA bloodlines.

Andrej Stojakovic surfaced as a slasher and sharpshooter in the tourney, averaging 17 points through his last three games. Underwood handed him increased minutes for this run (giving Stojakovic 20 to 28 minutes each game).

UConn is dealing with more than a versatile one, though. Stojakovic brings a cerebral side to the floor thanks to time spent with dad Peja Stojakovic and playing for two previous high academic places Stanford and Cal, the latter coached by past NBA champ Mark Madsen. Underwood leans into his high basketball IQ on the floor too including cracking the other team's scheme.

How Illinois claims the national crown

The Illini holds the advantage in size, which hands them the upper hand in winning the rebounding battle.

Reed will receive his touches in the paint. But Illinois can swing the advantage its way by forcing Reed to pass or get him to foul often.

Turnovers are the ultimate decider here. Connecticut won that battle against Duke by taking better care of the basketball while forcing the issue. Underwood will preach ball security during Illini practices this week.

Keaton Wagler rises as the last difference maker for the Big Ten representative. Wagler lit up rival Iowa for 25 points. Dan Hurley must account for him too. Overall, Illinois has the strong balance of powerful front line and backcourt to knock off UConn and the Arizona/Michigan winner.