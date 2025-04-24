USC basketball commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a car accident early on Thursday morning, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Arenas was hospitalized after the accident and placed in an induced coma. Arenas is the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, and he has been committed to the Trojans since January.

“Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.”

According to a report from ESPN, Arenas lost control of his car and crashed into a tree/fire hydrant.

“According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved,” the report states. “The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.”

An update came in later in the day regarding Arenas' condition. The vehicle caught fire and the induced coma was because of smoke inhalation. His body didn't suffer any serious injuries.

“ALIJAH ARENAS UPDATE: Arenas was in an accident driving a Cyber Truck,” Tarek Fattal said in a post. “It caught on fire, and he inhaled a lot of smoke. According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation). Arenas suffered no major bodily injuries.”

Alijah Arenas is a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He is the #7 player in the class, the #1 shooting guard and the #2 player in the state of California. Arenas currently attends Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, CA, and he is set to join the USC basketball team next year.

Arenas was placed into an induced coma following the accident, meaning that doctors put him in the coma instead of it happening naturally. This is done to protect the brain, and it is reversible.

Alijah Arenas is a very accomplished basketball player at a young age as he played in the McDonald's All-American game on top of being one of the best prospects in his recruiting class. Big programs from around the country were hoping to land a commitment from Arenas, but he decided that he will take his talents to USC.

Basketball runs in the Arenas family as Gilbert Arenas played in the NBA from 2001 until 2012. Gilbert spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. He was a 3x All-Star.