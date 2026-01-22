The wait finally ended Wednesday night at Galen Center as Alijah Arenas stepped on the floor for his first game with USC Trojans, nine months after a frightening car crash altered his freshman timeline, per SI. The debut came with emotion, flashes, and clear rust as USC dropped a 74–68 decision to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Arenas finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes. The efficiency was not there. He shot 3-for-15 from the field, missed all six three point attempts, and went 2-for-6 at the line. Still, the box score only tells part of the story. Many in the building came to see the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, and he delivered a moment that shook the crowd early.

Just minutes into his first action, Arenas attacked the rim and finished an eye opening 360 layup. It marked his second basket of the game and served as a reminder of the creativity that made him one of USC’s most exciting recruits in recent memory. That burst of energy did not carry through the rest of the night, but it set the tone for what could come.

Flashes, Rust, and a Steep Learning Curve

Northwestern controlled the second half and spoiled the comeback story, but USC head coach Eric Musselman stressed perspective afterward. “The results are not shocking to me,” Musselman said. He pointed to Arenas reclassifying, missing an entire summer, and jumping straight into Big Ten play without a nonconference ramp up. “That’s a difficult thing for any super talented player to go through.”

The freshman showed shot creation and aggression despite the missed looks, an encouraging sign after nearly six months without game action. USC’s offense continues to search for consistency, but Arenas’ willingness to attack suggests growth ahead. The road will test him quickly, yet even in a loss, his debut hinted at upside that could matter sooner than later.