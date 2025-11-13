Back in July, the USC Trojans landed the commitment of the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 in Saniyah Hall. Wednesday marked National Signing Day when high school athletes can officially sign their letters of intent for college, and USC kicked the day off by officially signing Hall.

The signing of Saniyah Hall was made official following a post of social media from USC’s official page, and fans reacted to the news in the comments below the post.

The No. 1 player in the country is a 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐉𝐀𝐍. Welcome to the fam, Saniyah! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BkjQXJCl59 — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Hall in the fold, that marks the third No. 1 overall player to commit to USC in the past four years. The trend began with the 2023-24 season when the Trojans landed a generational talent in JuJu Watkins. USC’s 2024 recruiting class was a highly-touted one nationally, but did not feature a No. 1 overall player.

The Trojans then landed Jazzy Davidson who was considered the No. 1 player in the class of 2025. And then Hall followed as the No. 1 player in the class of 2026. Davidson is in the midst of her freshman season at USC while Watkins will be sidelined for the entire season as she continues to rehab from a knee injury. Watkins initially suffered the injury during last season’s NCAA Tournament.

With Watkins expected to make her return to the court for the 2026-27 season, USC will have all three of Watkins, Davidson and Hall in the lineup.

The Trojans have played two games so far and are 2-0 in the early goings of non-conference play. Davidson has appeared in both games at a little over 32 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots with splits of 30.8 percent shooting from the field, 18.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Davidson’s shooting efficiency hasn’t quite been there, she had a strong bounce back during the second half of USC’s upset win against NC State on Saturday. The Trojans’ next game is another big test against the No. 2 ranked team in the country in South Carolina.