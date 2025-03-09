Days before the Big Ten tournament, USC women's basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb issued a challenge to her team. In the following days, the team has responded to her call.

They took down the Michigan Wolverines, 82-70 in Saturday's contest. As a result, they will await the winner of Ohio State and UCLA basketball.

There might be another matchup between the two California schools. Regardless of any potential outcome, Gottlieb made sure her team knew the task at hand.

For their first season in the Big Ten, USC women's basketball can check off the box for being in the conference championship game.

“You set these goals, but making them happen is a different thing,” Gottlieb said via Ryan Young of Rivals. “I'm really proud of this group. It's special every single time you get to play for a championship.

“This is such a tough league, and to be in the championship game is an honor.”

The first season marks a remarkable one for USC women's basketball. With superstar guard JuJu Watkins and new transfer Kiki Iriafen have dominated. The one-two punch has been lethal and won the regular season conference championship.

USC women's basketball has Lindsay Gottlieb's support

Even though the Trojans are moving on to the big game, it wasn't easy. Michigan gave USC a run for its money in the first half. They consistently put the team in duress, which forced some adjustments.

A plethora of people stepped up, including Watkins and Iriafen. Weeks before, Gottlieb mentioned that the USC women's basketball has stuff you can't teach.

Despite that claim though, the head coach is getting her team ready for the big game.

“The way that we're constructed I think we've really honed our identity. We know how good our stars are, but we have everyone else who is owning their role,” Gottlieb said. “Kennedy Smith went out with cramps because she plays 94 feet of this court and is an incredible defender.

“And I thought Rayah's leadership coming off of her illness — we're a team and we need everybody to do what we intend to do. But we also know we have two players on the court that other people really can't guard with one other player.”

Two of the biggest games of the season involved USC and UCLA. Now, the two schools will square off once again in the conference championship game.

Gottlieb will hone in on her team's identity as being the key element for hoisting up the conference tournament championship trophy.