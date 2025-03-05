USC women’s basketball enters the Big Ten Tournament as the top seed after sweeping rival UCLA and winning the regular-season title. Despite their success, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is urging her team to stay focused on the immediate challenge rather than looking ahead to a potential rematch with UCLA in Sunday’s championship game.

“You’ve got to be ready on that first day because another team has played,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “Usually, the byes help you later in the tournament. We’ve got to be ready to go, but I think we will (be).”

The fourth-ranked Trojans (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) secured their highest ranking in nearly four decades, thanks in large part to USC standout JuJu Watkins. In USC’s most recent win, an 80-67 victory over then-No. 2 UCLA, Watkins scored 30 points to help her team clinch the regular-season title. UCLA (27-2, 16-2) remains a contender, with head coach Cori Close welcoming a rematch in Indianapolis.

“A hundred percent. Absolutely, yes,” Close said about the possibility after the March USC-UCLA game. “If you’re a competitor, yes, bring it on.”

USC and UCLA both earned double-byes and will begin play in Friday’s quarterfinals. They could face each other in Sunday’s championship if both advance. The tournament features a competitive field, with No. 13 Ohio State and No. 15 Maryland rounding out the top four seeds.

Maryland and Ohio State have been dominant forces in the Big Ten for the past decade, with one of the two teams playing for the conference title in eight of the last 10 years. But USC’s emergence, along with UCLA’s strong season, signals a shift in conference power.

Both USC women's basketball and UCLA experienced success on their earlier road trip to Indiana, winning at Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena. The Bruins also took time to watch an Indiana Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Big Ten Tournament will be played.

The Big Ten Tournament marks the 12th postseason championship event for the conference this season, and a USC-UCLA title game would add another chapter to their growing rivalry in a new conference.