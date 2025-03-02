USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb had high praise for star JuJu Watkins following the Trojans’ 80-67 win over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night, calling her a player with “stuff no one can teach.”

Watkins led No. 4 USC (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) to its first Big Ten regular-season title, scoring 30 points while making an impact on both ends of the floor. In the second half, she contributed just seven points but played a major role defensively, helping force several of UCLA’s 16 turnovers, which led to 25 USC points. She also delivered three blocks and two key assists in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“She's 19 years old. Her talent is off the charts,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. “But it's her humility and the stuff you can't teach, [like] the inner drive. I literally had a phone call with her yesterday, and I could just sense through the phone how ready she was.”

Watkins’ performance completed a season sweep of UCLA (27-2, 16-2), handing the Bruins their only two losses of the season. USC’s victory also marked its first conference title since 1994.

“It's the truest test of consistency and excellence,” Gottlieb said. “It literally took every single person, it was such a team effort.”

While Watkins dominated throughout, Kiki Iriafen stepped up in the second half, scoring 15 points after UCLA cut the deficit to four. USC stayed composed in front of a sold-out crowd at Pauley Pavilion, never relinquishing its lead.

“We have learned to appreciate the greatness of our stars and also value what everyone else does,” Gottlieb said.

As USC celebrated on UCLA’s home floor, some Bruins fans had a change of heart. While Watkins walked off the court, one student held up a sign reading, “We love you, JuJu.”

Despite the championship moment, Gottlieb made it clear the Trojans are not satisfied yet.

“We're not done. There's a lot more,” she said. “But I think you have to stop and recognize moments along the way or else you lose the joy of it.”

Both teams will begin play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in Indianapolis after earning double-byes.