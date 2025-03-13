USC guard Juju Watkins is no stranger to receiving recognition for her talent. The superstar sophomore has already started to rack up accolades for this season, including one that was a unanimous decision, and she's on the shortlist for many others. Watkins was outshone only by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the Player of the Year award during her phenomenal freshman campaign, but this year, she's put some distance between herself and a competitive field to stand out as the favorite, as per ESPN.

Watkins' dominant performances and increasingly balanced impact on both sides of the ball showcase a level of skill that sets her apart from her peers. She's displayed her ability as a versatile scorer, averaging 25.9 points so far in her career, but in her second year, she's been able to take a step back offensively and rely on support from teammates like Kiki Iriafen while remaining the clear leader.

Juju Watkins' elite court vision has also improved, with her average field goal and 3-point percentage and assists and blocks per game all up from her first year by 2.5%, 1.1%, 0.2, and 0.3, respectively. She's also become more efficient with the ball in her hand while remaining a disrupter on defense, bringing her turnover average down from 4.1 to 3.3 per game and giving a glimpse into her well-roundedness as a player and how invaluable she is for her team.

The Southern California native has consistently performed well in high-pressure situations, close games, and clutch moments.

Most notably, she was able to lead the Trojans to a regular-season conference title this year in their first campaign as Big Ten members while averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shooting 42.6% from the field. Watkins' ability to know when to take charge and thrive under pressure solidifies her place as the frontrunner for Player of the Year honors.

Aside from USC's Watkins, UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame two-way guard Hannah Hidalgo, and UCLA center Lauren Betts are also in the running for the award.