The NCAA tournament without JuJu Watkins looks unfamiliar since her ACL injury. To compensate for the loss, USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb has inspired the team to soldier on without their star player.

All eyes will be on USC as they prepare to take on Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night.

In the meantime, Gottlieb continues to check in on Watkins including sending her a special gift to lift up her spirits, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“[I] gave her a journal to say when you feel it, let yourself feel all the feelings that you're feeling because if you do that, then at some point you're able to move on from them and go further in your life….And we all know I would never wish this upon anyone, I would never want her to go through it and yet, at the same time, you know she's going to come out stronger than she ever was.”

Gottlieb has made it a point to extend support to Mississippi State following a swarm of online hate. Mississippi State forward Chandler Prater was guarding Watkins in the second round game when both dove for a loose ball and Watkins was injured.

Gottlieb's recognized the toughness that comes with the game, a quality she marvels Watkins for.

Lindsay Gottlieb's affection for JuJu Watkins

Since Watkins burst onto the scene, she has brought USC to extraordinary heights. Gottlieb has spoken at length about Watkins's impact in terms of elevating both the program and the game.

She expressed the impact Watkins has had in her statement defending Mississippi State.

“JuJu is a special player — unquestionably tough physically and mentally — and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan Family,” Gottlieb said. “One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine.

“JuJu’s toughness, her talent and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship.”

USC and Kansas State are set to tip off just past 8:00 p.m. from Spokane Arena in Washington State.