USC women’s basketball took a lighthearted jab at NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller after the Trojans’ 80-67 win over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night, a win that secured their first Big Ten regular-season title.

Miller, a UCLA alum, attended the game at Pauley Pavilion alongside his sister Cheryl Miller, a USC legend and one of the most dominant players in women’s basketball history. Following the Trojans’ win, USC’s official athletics account posted a photo of the Miller siblings from behind, captioning it, “Reggie chose poorly. Cheryl chose wisely.” The image showed Reggie in his blue-and-gold UCLA jersey labeled with an “L” above it, while Cheryl, donning a USC jersey, had a “W” above hers.

The playful exchange was part of the broader rivalry between the crosstown programs, as USC women's basketball handed UCLA its only two losses of the season, sweeping the Bruins after previously defeating them 71-60 at Galen Center.

JuJu Watkins led the way for the Trojans, scoring 30 points, including 23 in the first half. She helped USC build a 46-32 lead at halftime and assisted on crucial back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 19. Kiki Iriafen added 17 points and nine rebounds as the Trojans (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) stayed composed despite a second-half push from UCLA.

Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 16 points, while Lauren Betts was held to 11 points and 11 rebounds. UCLA (27-2, 16-2 Big Ten) struggled early, missing its first eight shots and never holding a lead.

The rivalry moment gained additional attention when USC women’s basketball’s social media account also acknowledged Cheryl’s presence, posting, “Got the (goat emoji) holding it down for us in Westwood today” with the peace sign emoji, alongside a picture of Cheryl standing with Reggie and UCLA supporters. The post was retweeted by Magic Johnson (also in attendance at the game) who added, “I also loved seeing two of my favorite people in the building, Reggie and Cheryl Miller!”

Both teams will now turn their focus to the Big Ten Tournament, where they each have a double-bye and will begin play on Friday in Indianapolis.