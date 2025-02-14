Top-ranked UCLA women’s basketball and its undefeated squad face off against sixth-ranked USC women’s basketball and phenom JuJu Watkins on Thursday night in a sold-out showdown at Galen Center, marking a pivotal moment in the Big Ten women’s basketball season. The Bruins enter the game at 23-0 and 11-0 in conference play, while USC, powered by Watkins’ league-leading scoring, boasts a stellar 21-2 overall record and an 11-1 mark in the Big Ten.

UCLA head coach Cori Close emphasized the importance of the sold-out game, calling it a “Final Four dress rehearsal.”

“We’re not playing for Feb. 13,” Close said, as reported by Beth Harris of the Associated Press. “What a privileged, pressurized opportunity. Let’s give them a good show.”

The Bruins, led by junior center Lauren Betts, are the top offensive team in the Big Ten, averaging 80.6 points per game. Betts has been a dominant force, leading UCLA with 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 63% from the field— third-best in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. Guard Londynn Jones praised Betts, calling her “the best post player in the country.”

On the other side, USC has built its success on defense, leading the Big Ten by holding opponents to just 60.7 points per game. The Trojans are anchored by Watkins, who leads the league in scoring at 23.9 points per game (Betts is second in the league), along with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. Transfer Kiki Iriafen adds critical support with 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 51.5% from the field.

USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Lauren Betts are top two points leaders in Big Ten

Despite Watkins’ recent shooting struggles — she’s 4-of-25 from three-point range in her last two home games — USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb remains confident in her team’s ability to adjust.

“I don’t think we were in a position last year where we could win games without her scoring as much as she had to score,” Gottlieb said. “We’re built a little differently this year.”

UCLA’s depth has been a key factor in their success. Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice contribute double-digit scoring averages, while the Bruins have consistently dominated on the boards, averaging 45 rebounds per game, led by Betts’ 9.7. USC counters with strong defensive rebounding from Iriafen and center Rayah Marshall, who averages 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Both teams are battle-tested, with USC going 3-1 against top-10 opponents this season. UCLA, meanwhile, has maintained its No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks, highlighted by a win over then-No. 1 South Carolina in November.

The stakes are high, with the game streaming live and the rematch on March 1 at Pauley Pavilion already sold out. Close, however, urged her team to stay focused.

“Every game in the Big Ten right now is contested, so much can happen here down the stretch,” Close said. “The easiest way to get distracted is to get too far down the road.”

Data from ESPN Stats & Info contributed to this article.